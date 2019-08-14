As New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.57 Million; Grs Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) as Shares Rose

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in New Residential Inve Reit (NRZ) by 35.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 160,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 291,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 452,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in New Residential Inve Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 4.99 million shares traded or 47.74% up from the average. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 155,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 370,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 525,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 990,019 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 136,607 shares to 351,724 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 3.63 million shares. Eii Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 39,235 shares. 61,000 were accumulated by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Mackay Shields Limited reported 62,321 shares. Moreover, Diamond Hill has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 32,683 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 148,710 were reported by Prudential Fin. Telos Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 11,451 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.03% or 315,000 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd invested in 0.07% or 16,100 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma accumulated 2.98M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 77,214 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 3,992 shares. Cls accumulated 457 shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. The insider Saltzman David bought $236,139. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $990,000 was made by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22.

