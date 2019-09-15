As New Oriental Education (EDU) Share Price Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Upped Its Position; As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Rose, Third Point Trimmed Stake by $100.00 Million

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30 million, down from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 4.10M shares traded or 83.56% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Education (EDU) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 350,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.57 million, up from 711,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 586,942 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 44,952 shares to 863,874 shares, valued at $112.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant (NYSE:GLOB) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,210 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $272.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp by 745,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 47,487 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Company invested in 5,756 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lbj Family Wealth Advsrs Limited reported 0.56% stake. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability owns 5,871 shares. Dumont And Blake Investment Advisors Limited Company invested in 11,187 shares. Landscape Cap Ltd reported 205,260 shares. Gradient Lc stated it has 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Smithfield Tru Co has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 6,350 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors invested in 0.38% or 27,297 shares. Asset One Limited stated it has 0.06% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 8,258 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Atria Investments Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,543 shares.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92M for 14.46 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

