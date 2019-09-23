As New Oriental Educatio (EDU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Raised Position; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Price Declined, Sectoral Asset Management Raised Stake by $3.03 Million

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Oriental Educatio (EDU) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 9,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 177,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.16M, up from 167,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in New Oriental Educatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.02. About 133,334 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 112,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 721,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, up from 609,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 160,790 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES PTLA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in the European Union

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 46,234 shares to 217,308 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 137,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,318 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Wd (NYSE:NSP).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,800 shares to 106,665 shares, valued at $11.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 11,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,097 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag stated it has 135,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 102,740 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0% or 18,465 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited invested in 1% or 5.17M shares. Mariner Lc reported 8,962 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 202,442 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 229,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,833 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Aqr Mngmt reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 277,891 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 111,257 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.26% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Family invested in 19,500 shares.