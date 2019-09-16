As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Kylin Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Total System Services (TSS) Stock Price Rose While American International Group Has Lifted Holding

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 562,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 835,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.73M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 624,692 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 3,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 62,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, up from 59,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.39 million shares traded or 23.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NVR’s (NYSE:NVR) Share Price Gain Of 216% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56 shares. Moreover, Bragg Financial Advsr has 0.09% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Water Island Cap Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 39,636 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 5.57 million shares. First Citizens Bancorporation has invested 0.83% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 807 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 2,044 shares. Bluemar Limited Liability Co invested in 93,839 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 3,608 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 6,496 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Franklin stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 1.21M are owned by California Employees Retirement. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “TSYS Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.