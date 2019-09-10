As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $3.09 Million; Selz Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $7.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 801,238 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 62.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 296,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 174,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 6.08 million shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN BOOSTED WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL: NEW $2.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES – SUBSEQUENT TO EMPIRE CITY DEAL, MGM RESORTS, MGP AGREED MGM RESORTS WILL SELL DEVELOPED REAL PROPERTY TO MGP FOR ABOUT $625 MLN; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 18/04/2018 – MassLive.com: MGM Boston Harbor? URL purchased amid talks of MGM-Wynn Boston Harbor potential deal; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TAL Education Group Stock Gained 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares to 641,721 shares, valued at $105.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd by 176,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (NYSE:ERJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Advisors Incorporated reported 57,280 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 603,744 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mcf Ltd Liability has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 138 shares. Stephens Ar holds 1,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,393 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Ltd Llc. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 1,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Highfields Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 4.23% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Blackrock invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Haverford Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Virtu Ltd has 27,207 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. MGM’s profit will be $170.58 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Resorts International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE:MGM) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macau sector sized up amid Hong Kong disruption – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MGM Resorts International Honored With National Council On Problem Gambling’s Public Awareness Award – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MGM Resorts Sues Federal Government Over Tribal Casino Proposal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $151.07 million activity. $20.32M worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares were bought by SALEM PAUL J.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.