As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $736,380; Roundview Capital Position in Legg Mason (LM) Lifted by $394,875

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 14,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,790 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 27,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 166,020 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $95.86. About 701,928 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

