As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Cut Its Stake by $736,380; Regal Investment Advisors Position in At&T (Call) (T) Decreased as Shares Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $96.74. About 465,847 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Call) (T) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 230,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 231,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 17.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 107,000 shares to 433,766 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,233 shares to 99,471 shares, valued at $11.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (Prn) (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 611,248 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 322,281 shares. Altfest L J And Incorporated reported 21,490 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Oh owns 18,688 shares. Roundview Cap reported 72,585 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 49,629 shares. Natixis holds 2.85M shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Central Commercial Bank Com invested in 0.11% or 15,096 shares. Indiana Tru & Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hsbc Public Limited Com has 8.94 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Bouchey Group Ltd has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Trust owns 31,332 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Bath Savings has 75,841 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 82,825 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv has invested 0.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.20 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

