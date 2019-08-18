As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Holder Kylin Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Increased Its Position

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 71.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 4,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 698,265 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ross University School of Medicine and Saint Peterâ€™s University Partner to Increase Physician Diversity – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jana Partnersâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares to 23,532 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,111 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (AGG).

