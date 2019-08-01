As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Bamco Trimmed Its Stake by $14.31 Million; Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $659,850; Stock Value Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $252.01. About 420,026 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 31.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 158,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 345,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.13 million, down from 504,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 1.17 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $822.69 million for 20.66 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,760 shares to 8,379 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 75,279 shares to 213,708 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 258,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O (NYSE:AOS).