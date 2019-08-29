As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Stake; Natl Beverage (FIZZ) Holder Rk Asset Management Raised Holding by $4.60 Million

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 17,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 42,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 59,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $111.11. About 421,464 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Natl Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 159.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 80,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 131,368 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 50,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Natl Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $40.76. About 28,378 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jana Partnersâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy That Beat Earnings and Revenue Estimates and Raised Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (Call) by 74,300 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In (Call) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call).

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can FIZZ Overcome Cockroaches and Pepsi? – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FIVE, FIZZ, TRUP – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National Beverage Lawsuit: Why FIZZ Stock Is Fizzling Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 8,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) or 6,098 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). California Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 5,866 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc holds 0.11% or 9,140 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,176 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 110,210 shares. 40,095 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc. Blair William And Com Il holds 4,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 141,974 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,000 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.