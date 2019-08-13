As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position; Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Lowered Position

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.12M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 601,784 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 193,222 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 224,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 302,588 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,997 shares to 13,288 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment holds 0.03% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 20,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 233 shares. Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 24,095 shares. Swiss Bancorp, Switzerland-based fund reported 287,000 shares. Stifel has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 6.02M shares stake. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Bessemer Grp holds 850 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.22M are held by Brown Advisory. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Utd Automobile Association owns 24,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 0.06% or 260,840 shares.

