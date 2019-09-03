As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Upped Its Position by $46.72 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Trimmed Position in Mastercard (MA) by $661,760

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,239 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 7,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $279.88. About 1.98 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 6254.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 519,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 527,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52M, up from 8,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $109. About 1.45 million shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 46,291 shares to 126,894 shares, valued at $13.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 3,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,267 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 2,981 shares to 5,366 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC) by 11,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG).