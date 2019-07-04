As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $3.09 Million; Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Its Stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) as Market Value Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (AES) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 785,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 988,375 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp/Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 5.17M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 22/03/2018 – Brazil’s Eletropaulo to raise $500 mln for investment, pay debt

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 472,191 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology +3% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018, Fool.com published: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Chinese Stocks Gurus Broadly Own in June – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 14.90 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19,265 shares to 181,875 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) by 136,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AES edges higher after BAML upgrade but most utilities lag – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES Selected for EEI’s 2019 Edison Award for Launching the World’s Largest Solar PV Peaker Plant – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset holds 66,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Fil has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pggm Invs invested in 0.18% or 1.99 million shares. Barclays Public invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 57,227 were reported by Argi Inv Ltd Liability Company. Royal London Asset Limited invested in 264,213 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 877 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Lc invested in 0.02% or 141,059 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 298 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% stake. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Incorporated Ltd Company stated it has 2.60 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 1.16 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 14,562 shares.