As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Matthews International Capital Management Upped Its Position by $1.02 Million; Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Share Value Declined While Thornburg Investment Management Has Upped by $7.74 Million Its Holding

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 123,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, up from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 937,913 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.31M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 26,383 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 11,300 shares to 361,900 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 720,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,700 shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 139,166 shares to 917,026 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,438 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Adr.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $57.04M were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.