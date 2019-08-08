As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Trimmed by $3.09 Million Its Holding; Loudon Investment Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $1.70 Million as Share Value Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 10,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,530 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 13,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 11.92 million shares traded or 17.58% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $102.1. About 847,496 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $56.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

