As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) Stock Price Rose, Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Decreased Holding; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Cut Its Position by $15.65 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 7.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 29.61 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.88 million, down from 37.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.625. About 1.79M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 02/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 26C; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 503,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 4.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.44 million, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 430,248 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 76,967 shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $220.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 185,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. LPI’s profit will be $47.49 million for 3.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.