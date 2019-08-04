As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kylin Management Has Upped Position; Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Rose While Putnam Investments Lowered by $164.25 Million Its Stake

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 9,539 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.18M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13,680 shares to 128,985 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 99,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,816 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al has invested 0.12% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Inc invested in 3,042 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 70,480 are owned by Calamos Advsrs Llc. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A New York holds 0.12% or 5,213 shares. Barrett Asset Llc holds 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 430 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 2,587 shares. Fil Ltd invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Prelude Cap Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,420 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust accumulated 12,994 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt holds 1.5% or 16,372 shares. Boston Mgmt has 3,185 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc has 587 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Drexel Morgan Communications has invested 0.66% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Co State Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 223,047 shares. Skba Ltd Co has 50,920 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.01M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

