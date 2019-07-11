As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kylin Management Raised Its Holding; Jd Capital Management Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Trimmed by $6.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.53. About 914,335 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 38.11 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 07/03/2018 – Baker Hughes, a GE Company Announces February 2018 Rig Counts; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 03/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, GE, Cannabis; 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.25 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kamunting Street Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 40,000 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 670,134 shares. Stearns Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 20,026 shares. Becker Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 14,055 shares. Moller Fincl Ser reported 29,269 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.49% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wagner Bowman Management Corp invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 5.09M shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 875 shares. Ims Cap holds 0.82% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 99,915 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Alphamark Limited Liability Com owns 1,381 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.02% or 18,673 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold And invested in 132,074 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 24,882 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.