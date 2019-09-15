As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose, Indus Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $883,200; Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Holder Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 70,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The hedge fund held 3.57M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.89M, down from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 776,051 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 79,444 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, down from 88,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 624,692 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.74M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 116,000 shares to 377,800 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 4.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:SMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Lc invested in 1.03 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). New Jersey-based Honeywell has invested 0.77% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 70,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Anson Funds Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 21,542 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 6,200 shares. Kbc Nv has 12,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 119,017 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Security Cap Rech And Mgmt accumulated 1.15M shares or 1.83% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Com reported 6,900 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 165,458 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,792 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 20,855 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Would You Live in Camden Property Trust’s New Garage? – Motley Fool” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,320 activity.