As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Price Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $736,380; Gray Television (GTN) Valuation Declined While Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed by $420,000 Its Holding

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.19M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 156,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 176,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 1.07M shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GTN’s profit will be $28.20M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 19,161 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 27,667 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Macquarie Limited reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd invested in 0.01% or 5.86M shares. Art Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Teton invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 172,208 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.01M shares. First Tru Advisors Lp accumulated 144,346 shares. Schroder Invest Gp reported 74,300 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 6,982 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Penn Capital Mgmt reported 530,476 shares.

