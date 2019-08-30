As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Has Raised Its Stake; Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose While White Elm Capital Has Raised by $1.31 Million Its Stake

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.59. About 2.60 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Plans to Sell $1B of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2024 and $350M of 4.45% Subordinated Notes Due 2027; 16/05/2018 – Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Reviews; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA GOL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 06/03/2018 – CITI INVESTMENT BANKING REVENUE MAY BE `DOWN A BIT’ THIS QTR; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 13,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.01 million, up from 75,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.49. About 325,573 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 11,949 shares to 3,728 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 12,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,416 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jana Partnersâ€™ Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group Is Nailing It – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,200 shares to 143,000 shares, valued at $22.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,902 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will Bank of America Stock Dip Below Book Value Now? – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank Na holds 23,203 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Com owns 826,225 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Fincl has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 166,991 are held by King Luther Cap Management. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Manhattan accumulated 785,680 shares. Ironwood Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,524 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Northern Trust Corp invested in 31.11M shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 17.31M shares. Cibc World holds 311,391 shares. Narwhal Mngmt holds 135,486 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,269 shares. Wellington Shields Lc, a New York-based fund reported 14,510 shares.