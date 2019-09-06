As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose, Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position; Calamos Wealth Management Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $6.84 Million

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 83,698 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, down from 91,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $112.84. About 418,523 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 4,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1835.02. About 1.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PARTNERSHIP FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 23,517 shares to 6,636 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,080 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assoc Inc accumulated 278 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Navellier Associates stated it has 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marietta Prtn Lc has invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Llc owns 2.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,736 shares. Beacon Gp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,148 shares. Savant Limited holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,484 shares. Coe Cap Management Ltd Com owns 1,609 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm has 5,108 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 4.65M shares. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% or 1,009 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 329 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 873 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt reported 95 shares stake. Odey Asset Management Group Limited stated it has 1,600 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117,184 shares.