As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose, Holder Sensato Investors Lifted Stake; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by $1.20 Million

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 133.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 8,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 15,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 6,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 118.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 46,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 1.19M shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon stated it has 14,246 shares. 10,579 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company. Churchill Management holds 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 20,954 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 0.77% or 12,286 shares. One Cap Ltd Co accumulated 27,509 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 1.1% or 257,050 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0.05% or 223,897 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca has invested 3.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 266,000 shares. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fil Ltd stated it has 2.73 million shares. Goelzer holds 0.88% or 66,096 shares. Aimz Inv Advisors Limited Liability invested in 16,291 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 156,409 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio.

