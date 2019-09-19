As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Stake; Bronson Point Management Boosted Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $98.25. About 1.55 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 503,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.44 million, down from 5.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.88. About 529,641 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 29,109 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,019 shares. Bridges has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 4,289 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 60,263 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability owns 76,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Wesbanco Retail Bank owns 21,258 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 18,777 shares. Conning invested in 2,170 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 48,706 were reported by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corp. 24,098 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Ltd. Ci stated it has 52,566 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 143,000 shares. Dana Investment Inc invested in 23,859 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

