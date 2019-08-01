As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Price Rose, Kylin Management Has Lifted Position by $31.21 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined While Matthews International Capital Management Has Cut Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58M, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $111.97. About 869,409 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.46. About 542,029 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 202,430 shares to 3.68M shares, valued at $266.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

