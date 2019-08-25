As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Price Rose, Kylin Management Raised by $31.21 Million Its Stake; As Moog Cl A (MOG.A) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Gamco Investors Et Al Boosted Its Holding

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 778,328 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Moog Inc Cl A (MOG.A) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 121,725 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.58 million, up from 109,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Moog Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 327,798 shares traded or 127.02% up from the average. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) by 7,350 shares to 174,618 shares, valued at $55.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp Class A (NYSE:CBS.A) by 52,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:AMCX).

More notable recent Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moog Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Moog Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tiger Global 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Increase in Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Makes Its Video-Streaming Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 23, 2019.