As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Trimmed by $1.78 Million Its Stake; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Goldman Sachs Group Raised Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 587,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.60M, up from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 90,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, down from 109,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 937,913 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,341 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Korea Investment Corp has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 39,006 shares. Victory Management stated it has 555,927 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cambridge Advisors Incorporated reported 5,146 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 18,850 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 15,009 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 756 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 144,256 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 481,797 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 32,339 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 20,000 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 124,502 shares to 123,984 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 453,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 940,400 shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

