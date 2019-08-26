As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose, Sensato Investors Lifted Stake; Arga Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) Holding by $22.24 Million as Share Value Declined

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (SIMO) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 570,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 362,127 shares traded or 11.52% up from the average. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 118.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 46,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 85,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 38,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 778,328 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 42,921 shares to 121,433 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,012 shares, and cut its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 52,950 shares to 347,391 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KOF) by 63,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI).