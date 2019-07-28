As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Price Rose, Matthews International Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Advisors Capital Management Boosted Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC) as Market Value Rose

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 100,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 976,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 875,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 274,223 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 318.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 85,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, up from 26,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.45M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 61,565 were reported by Naples Advisors Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Ltd has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 488,696 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 53,117 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 3,808 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1,200 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has 374 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 19,253 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 110,957 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Mgmt Limited Com Delaware has 0.31% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has 2.00M shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 260,124 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 191,314 shares. The Missouri-based Financial Counselors has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Stephens Ar holds 22,076 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,028 shares to 177,463 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,278 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greentree Hospitality Group L by 154,100 shares to 371,077 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 25,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,700 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).