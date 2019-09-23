As New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Round Table Services Raised Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $397,708

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 359,547 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 5,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 45,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96 million and $602.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 593 shares to 1,232 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 31,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2,648 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc has 40,968 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Saratoga & Invest owns 3,725 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 31,518 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ledyard Bank has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Indiana reported 20,109 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Llc owns 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,577 shares. Lathrop Investment stated it has 126,966 shares. Sentinel Tru Com Lba stated it has 9,761 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability Company has 11,571 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amica Mutual Ins Com accumulated 61,949 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Maryland Cap holds 0.93% or 102,718 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,369 shares to 84,711 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,440 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).