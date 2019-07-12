As New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Trimmed Holding by $390,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed by $609,804 Its Holding

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.01M, down from 310,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 8.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,027 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 53,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 333,976 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has risen 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 16/03/2018 New Mountain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Archon Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 3.28% or 153,000 shares. Ashfield Ltd Llc has 338,558 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Lc accumulated 1.62% or 30,109 shares. Moreover, Riverpark Advisors has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 54,532 shares. Indiana And Management reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fincl In holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,461 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital Mgmt Company has 3.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84,518 shares. Lourd Lc owns 25,955 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Grand Jean Management reported 113,776 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 43.13M shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 14.71M shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 324,533 shares. Ycg Llc holds 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 98,228 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt invested in 4,881 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. NMFC’s profit will be $28.35M for 9.84 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by New Mountain Finance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NMFC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.75 million shares or 7.39% more from 23.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 868,356 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 17,894 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Tower Limited Co (Trc) holds 14,926 shares. Paw Capital invested in 0.4% or 30,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) for 1.27M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 618 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 68,896 shares. Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.11% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). First Allied Advisory invested in 12,083 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 188,127 shares. Moreover, Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 21,353 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Co holds 0% or 52,635 shares in its portfolio. Nordea, a Sweden-based fund reported 174 shares.