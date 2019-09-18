As New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) Valuation Rose, Perritt Capital Management Raised by $360,000 Its Holding; Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake by $657,836; Share Price Declined

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 22,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 54,384 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 1.30 million shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 950,964 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 06/04/2018 – New Media Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 28/03/2018 – New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Palm Beach Post & Palm Beach Daily News For $49.25 Million; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.59 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M, worth $131,400 on Friday, August 30. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $2.20 million was made by Reed Michael on Friday, August 30.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gp Strategies Corp Com (NYSE:GPX) by 38,158 shares to 84,842 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,805 shares, and cut its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM).

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “GateHouse Media pays up to $425K over misclassification of newspaper carriers – Boston Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Media: The Plan Still Isn’t Working – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Media Investment Group Plunged Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Media Investment Group goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 58,500 shares. Fmr Limited reported 302 shares. Fortress Group Inc Limited Com holds 74,870 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability reported 44,650 shares stake. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 2.77M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 1.49M shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 0% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Mgmt owns 47,600 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 297,725 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 39,103 shares. 94,000 are held by Selz Ltd Liability Co. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 455,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Essex Inv Mgmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Aerie (AERI) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Offer $250 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.40 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC bought $1.57M worth of stock or 75,000 shares. 5,040 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares with value of $100,447 were bought by RUBINO RICHARD J.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 596,047 shares to 3.67M shares, valued at $79.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,061 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.