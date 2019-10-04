As New Media Invt Group Com (NEWM) Market Value Rose, Perritt Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $360,000; Macy’s (M) Holding Has Lifted by Qv Investors Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc Com (NEWM) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 87,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 510,119 shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO ACQUIRE PUBLICATIONS FROM COX MEDIA GROUP; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 14/05/2018 – New Media Investment Completes the Sale of Substantially All of the Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings, Inc; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM)

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 199,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 821,890 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64M, up from 621,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 3.55M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. Tarica Laurence had bought 30,000 shares worth $262,200. SHEEHAN KEVIN M bought $131,400 worth of stock.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $253.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ooma Inc Com by 45,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 24,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,805 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $726.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 2,650 shares to 9,008 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 147,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).