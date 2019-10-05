As New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Share Price Rose, Omega Advisors Upped by $8.95 Million Its Holding; Hilton Capital Management Trimmed Cott (COT) Position by $8.37 Million

Omega Advisors increased its stake in New Media Investment Group (NEWM) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 994,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.38 million, up from 2.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in New Media Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 1.02M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 07/05/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 644,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 12,780 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171,000, down from 656,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 587,060 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 6,135 shares to 333,963 shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 12,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Int. Govt/Credit Bond Etf (GVI).

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cott agrees to sell bottling business for $1.25B – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 25, 2017, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cott to acquire Crystal Rock Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Announces Appointment of Britta Bomhard and Steven Stanbrook to Board of Directors and Declaration of Dividend – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.14 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 14,725 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 451,410 shares in its portfolio. Symons Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 29,198 shares. Products Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cidel Asset Inc reported 1.22M shares. Barclays Plc holds 61,543 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Citigroup owns 29,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 71,959 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn holds 5.43 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 258,092 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 192,867 shares stake. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 3,118 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 20,884 shares.

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennymac Financial Services by 696,004 shares to 279,389 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.77M shares, and cut its stake in Loral Space & Communications (NASDAQ:LORL).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. $131,400 worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) was bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M. $262,200 worth of stock was bought by Tarica Laurence on Friday, August 30.

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sale of Journal Sentinel owner to GateHouse won’t solve industry woes: Analysts – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Leon Cooperman Boosts New Media Investment Group Stake – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.