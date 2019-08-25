As New Media Inv Group (NEWM) Share Price Rose, Holder Ajo LP Lowered by $3.63 Million Its Holding; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $311,049

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in New Media Inv Group (NEWM) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 362,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, down from 418,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in New Media Inv Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 1.09M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Rev $340.8M; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 06/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP INC – TRANSACTION WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.74 million shares traded or 39.42% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Intl (NYSE:DAR) by 218,831 shares to 420,251 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 178,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd holds 238 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). 1.54 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 31,476 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 579,782 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 1.80 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). North Star Inv Corp reported 63,104 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 59,094 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 4.66M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 194,569 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 98,862 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM).

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

