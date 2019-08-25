As New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) Stock Price Rose, Confluence Investment Management Increased Holding; Barton Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $1.55 Million

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 293,819 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.86M, up from 278,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 13,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 445,841 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20M, up from 432,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 498,169 shares traded or 37.90% up from the average. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 10.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NJR News: 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP QTRLY BASIC NFE PER SHARE $1.62; 19/03/2018 – NJR CLEAN ENERGY VENTURES REPORTS SALE OF TWO DOT WIND FARM; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources 2Q Rev $1.02B; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Jersey Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY NET FINANCIAL EARNINGS $142.1 MLN VS $104.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – NJR Clean Energy Ventures Announces Sale of Two Dot Wind Farm; 04/05/2018 – New Jersey Resources Backs FY18 Net Financial Earnings Guidance of $2.55-$2.65/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ New Jersey Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NJR); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NJR May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 04/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY RESOURCES 2Q BASIC NET FINANCIAL EPS $1.62, EST. 97C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 893,916 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). South Texas Money stated it has 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mariner Lc reported 7,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 122,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 5,505 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 269,902 are owned by Vontobel Asset. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 99,551 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Com reported 2,344 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 30,365 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 32,970 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 278,020 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Johnson Financial Gp invested in 6,835 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EA +1.8% as bookings beat, tax benefit assists profits – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Electronic Arts (EA) – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Up 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “eSport Degrees Add Credibility to the Competitive Gaming Scene – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp. (NYSE:MKL) by 2,383 shares to 56,974 shares, valued at $56.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 545,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold NJR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 57.87 million shares or 2.69% less from 59.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 12,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 880 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 46,574 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) or 1.23M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 112,500 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.47% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,688 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Westwood Holdings Group stated it has 0.01% in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 4,400 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR). Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 0% invested in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) for 16 shares.