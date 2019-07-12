As New Jersey Res (NJR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Cut Its Position; Cvr Energy (CVI) Stock Value Rose While Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.73 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 115,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,793 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 411,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 380,367 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 8.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 26/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC CVI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 27/04/2018 – CVI INVESTMENTS INC REPORTS 9.9 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INPIXON AS OF APRIL 20 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Boosts Dividend By 50% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Jersey Res (NJR) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc analyzed 8,770 shares as the company's stock rose 7.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,442 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 49,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in New Jersey Res for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 329,591 shares traded. New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has risen 13.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has been the subject of recent news coverage and analyst attention.

Analysts await New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 255.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. NJR’s profit will be $12.56 million for 89.30 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by New Jersey Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -88.98% negative EPS growth.

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has been the subject of recent news coverage and analyst attention.

