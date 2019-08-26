As New Home Co (NWHM) Stock Price Declined, Holder Second Curve Capital Trimmed by $320,000 Its Holding; Tieton Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by $356,675 as Shares Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 6,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% . The institutional investor held 64,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 57,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Insight Enterprises for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 53,701 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 19,177 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California

More notable recent Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) CEO Ken Lamneck on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2019: SYY, NSIT, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 92 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 233,830 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 33,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 9,121 shares. Eagle Boston Invest has invested 0.26% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Matarin Capital Mgmt Limited holds 1.15% or 286,743 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.02% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). 130,308 are held by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. Chatham Capital Gp Inc holds 37,623 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 10,073 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The New Home Company LLC (NWHM) CEO Larry Webb on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “The New Home Company Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Focus Financial Partners, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, GATX, GP Strategies, New Home, and Delta Apparel â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Final Collection of Urban Residences Debuts at McKinley Village in East Sacramento – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seabluff at Playa Vista, The New Home Company’s First Community in the Heart of Silicon Beach, Celebrates Grand Opening of Furnished Model and Sales Gallery – Business Wire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares to 570,931 shares, valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $366,539 activity. HEESCHEN PAUL C bought $18,950 worth of stock. Shares for $5,550 were bought by Stephens John Martin on Thursday, June 6. 2,000 shares were bought by Stelmar Wayne, worth $8,660.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc reported 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Citigroup holds 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) or 6,683 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 0.03% or 921,691 shares. State Street holds 0% or 242,830 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 8,100 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Com invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). 857,734 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Lsv Asset holds 35,700 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 174,800 shares stake. 19,818 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Invesco stated it has 71,444 shares. 1.00 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. 14,181 were accumulated by Bancorp Of America Corp De. D E Shaw reported 0% stake.