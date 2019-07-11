As New Home Co (NWHM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Lowered by $320,000 Its Holding; Kornitzer Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.10 Million

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 7,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 22,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.89. About 195,297 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 14,323 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 55.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 06/03/2018 The New Home Company Announces Topaz at Esencia on Rancho Mission Viejo

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Leonard Miller Elected President of The New Home Company – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The New Home Company Announces Authorization of $15 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Business Wire” on May 14, 2018. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Third Avenue Management – The New Home Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Seabluff at Playa Vista, The New Home Company’s First Community in the Heart of Silicon Beach, Celebrates Grand Opening of Furnished Model and Sales Gallery – Business Wire” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Largely Convinced Of F5 Networks’ Deal Rationale, But See Execution Risk – Benzinga” on March 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: FFIV, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “F5 Networks -4.3% with profit guidance light – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

