As New Home Co (NWHM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Second Curve Capital Has Lowered Stake; Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding Maintained by Confluence Wealth Management Llc

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.78M market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 1,494 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M; 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Home Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWHM); 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.7. About 318,741 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The New Home Company’s Commitment to Attainable Homeownership in the Inland Empire Expands to Nova Rancho Cucamonga – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hundreds Attend 5th Annual Women’s Leadership Conferenceâ€”Presented by BIA/Orange County Chapter and The New Home Companyâ€”For Crucial Discussion on Diversity in the Workplace – Business Wire” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid New Home’s (NYSE:NWHM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Seabluff at Playa Vista, The New Home Company’s First Community in the Heart of Silicon Beach, Celebrates Grand Opening of Furnished Model and Sales Gallery – Business Wire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $351,139 activity. Stephens John Martin bought $10,318 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $8,660 was made by Stelmar Wayne on Friday, June 14. The insider HEESCHEN PAUL C bought 4,000 shares worth $15,320.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). First Manhattan Co has invested 0.03% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). 102,700 were reported by Bridgeway Capital. D E Shaw And Comm invested in 0% or 10,070 shares. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 0% or 35,700 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 33,510 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 1.00M shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 8,100 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 15,627 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 19,818 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,915 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). 8,033 were accumulated by Amer Intll. 857,734 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Legal & General Grp Public Limited accumulated 2,159 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,601 shares to 4,275 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,019 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Natl Insur Tx has 68,100 shares. 7,129 are owned by Jones Fincl Companies Lllp. Lincoln Natl holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2,587 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 73,567 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Incorporated holds 1.34M shares. Farmers Bancshares accumulated 50 shares. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 75,499 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 5,713 shares. 2,724 were accumulated by Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ameriprise has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 787,139 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 1.05M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Andra Ap has 48,300 shares.