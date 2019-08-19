As New Home Co (NWHM) Market Value Declined, Holder Second Curve Capital Trimmed Stake; As Unum Group (UNM) Market Valuation Declined, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Increased Position by $559,746

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 27.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia bought 16,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 79,191 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 62,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 906,163 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PRICING OF IPO; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 28/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 26/03/2018 – Colonial Life launches dental and vision coverage; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in New Home Co Inc (NWHM) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.24% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in New Home Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 38,958 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NWHM News: 04/04/2018 – The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the; 24/04/2018 – New Home Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 10 Days; 03/05/2018 – New Home Sees 2018 Home Sales Rev of $600M-$640M; 26/03/2018 – New Home Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Megan Eltringham and Melanie Andrews of The New Home Company Named to Professional Builder’s 40 Under 40 Class of 2018; 19/03/2018 – The New Home Company Heads to the Sierra Foothills with Canyon View at Whitney Ranch in Rocklin, California; 11/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Marywood Hills, a Collection of Luxury Residences with Unobstructed Views from Orange to the Pacific Ocean; 03/05/2018 – New Home 1Q Rev $123.2M

More notable recent The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The New Home Company Set to Open First Inland Empire Neighborhood – Business Wire” on April 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Focus Financial Partners, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, GATX, GP Strategies, New Home, and Delta Apparel â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The New Home Company Announces Grand Opening of its First Two Neighborhoods at Brighton Landing in Vacaville – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019. More interesting news about The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Final Collection of Urban Residences Debuts at McKinley Village in East Sacramento – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The New Home Company Announces Ellison Park, a Collection of Modern Residences Located in the Heart of the Silicon Valley – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 34,218 shares to 36,500 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 457,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 1 investors sold NWHM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 11.44 million shares or 4.09% less from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 3,915 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 731,678 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has 127,682 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 8,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Group Inc Inc Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,159 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 10,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 19,818 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 3,159 shares. Citigroup invested in 6,683 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan owns 921,691 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) for 174,800 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 0% in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM). Bridgeway Management holds 102,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Second Curve Ltd Co invested 6.88% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $332,189 activity. $8,660 worth of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) shares were bought by Stelmar Wayne. The insider HEESCHEN PAUL C bought 5,000 shares worth $19,200. The insider Webb H Lawrence bought $52,548.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 366,345 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 400,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 252,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 61,821 are held by Jefferies Grp Incorporated. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 30,299 shares. 7.52 million were reported by Wellington Limited Liability Partnership. Bartlett And Ltd Llc stated it has 392 shares. Paloma invested 0.08% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Sigma Planning reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Vigilant Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 1,553 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 82,785 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 726,149 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 12,257 shares. M&T Bank has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).