As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Valuation Rose, Holder Perceptive Advisors Raised Its Holding; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, George Kaiser Family Foundation Raised Its Stake

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 9,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 25,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Approve Bigger Paychecks for Executives; 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 265,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 4.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $339.73M, up from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 853,389 shares traded or 29.79% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 130,000 shares to 21.51 million shares, valued at $268.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 320,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

