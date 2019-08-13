As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Value Rose, Eventide Asset Management Increased Stake by $10.03 Million; Aar (AIR) Stock Rose While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increased Its Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 145.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 4,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The institutional investor held 7,592 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.82M, up from 3,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 107,287 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 21/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 270,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, up from 156,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.79. About 292,813 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 349 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Moore Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 34,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Company holds 28,100 shares. Citigroup has 44,126 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 33,861 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Co accumulated 0% or 2,341 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.02% or 165,200 shares. Aqr Limited Liability owns 61,648 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 12,364 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 10,500 are owned by Asset Management. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 28 shares. 397,077 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Lc.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,000 shares to 317,000 shares, valued at $52.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 136,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity owns 41,945 shares. 6,577 are owned by Element Cap Management Limited Liability Corp. Anchor Capital Lc reported 55,881 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Lp invested 0.04% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Ftb holds 373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). 17,600 were accumulated by Quantbot Tech Lp. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 157,297 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,279 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability holds 77,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,968 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 23,234 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).