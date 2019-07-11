As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Value Declined, Capital International Upped Its Holding by $308,000; Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Position by $337,785 as Stock Value Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 4.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 16,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, down from 369,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 272,331 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 15,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 237,882 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28,900 shares to 99,800 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Company.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Avista Corp (AVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sprouts Farmers Market Is Doing Well Despite Amazon Threat – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/21: (AXGT) (MBIO) (OCUL) (WORK) (ANAB) (LKSD) (PTN) (BYND) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Trepidation Follows Announcement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.58 million for 15.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of April 18th Options Trading For Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why AbbVie Is a Retiree’s Dream Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Neurocrine Biosciences: A Moat Builder – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Neurocrine’s Parkinson’s Drug Accepted For Review, Sunesis Offering, No Headaches For Biohaven’s Migraine Drug – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Formula One Group (FWONA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,900 shares to 50,842 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,379 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

