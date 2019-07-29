As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Price Declined, De Burlo Group Cut Its Stake; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Stake by $99.19 Million

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 16/04/2018 – Eric Connors Joins Ellie Mae as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Management; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 12/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – February Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Time to Close Shortens in February as Interest Rates Continue to Rise; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 13/05/2018 – Variety: Grace Jones, Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo Performing at Cannes amfAR Gala; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 524,008 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25,100 shares to 36,250 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 59,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 243,985 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Com owns 408,978 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0.09% or 375,387 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,654 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 64,530 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 16,584 shares. Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Co has 1.83 million shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Svcs Corp owns 6,064 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 50,790 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. 6,569 were reported by Piedmont. Us Comml Bank De owns 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,886 shares. 16.86M were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $215,505. The insider GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold $344,986. $335,668 worth of stock was sold by Gano Kyle on Monday, February 4. 1,357 shares valued at $119,427 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC on Tuesday, February 5. $76,894 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm. $76,859 worth of stock was sold by Bozigian Haig P. on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,586 are held by Creative Planning. 1,111 are held by Sei Investments. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 30,515 shares in its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 32,108 shares. Glazer Capital holds 15% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 1.03M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited, Korea-based fund reported 98,514 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com owns 198,389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 480,975 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 63,500 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 23,372 shares. Van Berkom Assoc Inc has 314,449 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated invested in 31 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 2,860 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 654,223 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $15.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic N V.