As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Price Declined, Bb Biotech Ag Lifted by $2.09 Million Its Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Boosted Holding

Bb Biotech Ag increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag bought 23,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.61M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.02M shares traded or 44.24% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) by 33.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,771 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 7,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $361.31. About 542,462 shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 15 insider sales for $2.63 million activity. Gano Kyle sold $335,668 worth of stock. 1,272 shares valued at $112,119 were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Bozigian Haig P. sold 2,725 shares worth $240,125. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES sold 7,614 shares worth $671,216. The insider Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $215,505. On Wednesday, February 6 Lippoldt Darin sold $66,063 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 791 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,339 shares. 67,706 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Llp. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 20,612 shares. Inc Ca invested in 19,150 shares. 7,475 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. 3,181 are held by Cibc Asset. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 83,000 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership reported 54,339 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Perceptive Advsr Lc invested in 3.76 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 97,541 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Inc holds 0.02% or 185,648 shares. Heritage Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Stipancich John K sold $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.