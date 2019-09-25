As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shares Rose, Mirae Asset Global Investments Trimmed Its Position; Motley Fool Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $307,889

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 3,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 302,534 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.54 million, down from 306,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $96.44. About 11,608 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 11,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $151.46. About 203,332 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold NBIX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 302,534 shares. Gsa Cap Llp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 9,700 shares. Bokf Na has 0.04% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 100,916 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 7,272 shares. Carroll Fincl has 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perceptive Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.02M shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 70,172 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 73,746 shares in its portfolio. Baker Bros Advsr LP has 0.81% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). New York-based Samlyn Capital Ltd has invested 0.69% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Mackenzie Financial owns 7,250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 26,068 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. 3,005 were accumulated by Dana Invest Inc.

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 28.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.52 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $61.36M for 35.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.08% EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 108,063 shares to 412,746 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 277,823 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 2.49 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fincl Architects Inc has 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,703 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 336,744 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Victory Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,982 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 31,932 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.4% or 138,986 shares. 27,771 are owned by Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv. Roundview Capital Limited Co has invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Hldgs Lc owns 11,465 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares to 297,820 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 124,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

