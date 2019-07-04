As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Value Declined, Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $74.79 Million; Ashford Capital Management Lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stake by $1.49 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 149,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 142,737 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 292,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $986.39M market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 247,455 shares traded. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) has declined 51.47% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SPPI News: 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM: BERNICE WELLES RECOMMENDED TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – SPPI: DATA SHOWS POZIOTINIB OVERCOMES RESISTANCE OF MUTATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA LICENSING PACT W/ UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMA : BYLAWS AMENDED TO ENABLE PROXY ACCESS; 29/03/2018 – SPPI: BYLAWS AMENDED TO ESTABLISH SOME HLDR PROXY ACCESS RIGHTS; 03/05/2018 – SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020; 05/04/2018 – CASI PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON EVOMELA®; 07/03/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Volume Surges More Than 13 Times 20 Day Average

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.8. About 427,781 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 13.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 485.71% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. NBIX’s profit will be $24.25M for 79.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -124.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 2,557 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 99,366 shares. Mariner Lc reported 2,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Inc Ca reported 19,150 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 24,054 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Century Companies Inc reported 185,648 shares. Navellier Assocs Inc has invested 0.28% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 2,400 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 954,670 shares. 100 were reported by Paragon Mgmt Ltd. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 388,692 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc invested in 159,284 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 5.53M shares, valued at $292.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $2.78 million activity. The insider Lippoldt Darin sold 1,225 shares worth $107,911. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. sold $215,505 worth of stock. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Gano Kyle sold $63,673. 1,272 shares were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, worth $112,119 on Tuesday, February 5. Bozigian Haig P. sold $76,859 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6. 4,096 shares valued at $344,986 were sold by GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SPPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 77.79 million shares or 5.24% less from 82.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Gru owns 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 76,733 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) for 148,478 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 1.19 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 4,236 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4,175 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Swiss Retail Bank holds 175,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.01M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI). Congress Asset Ma holds 0.02% or 147,198 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. $394,810 worth of stock was sold by Turgeon Joseph W. on Wednesday, January 9. GUSTAFSON KURT A sold $366,333 worth of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) on Wednesday, January 9. 7,250 shares were sold by MAIDA ANTHONY E III, worth $72,500. The insider Vyas Dolatrai sold $63,826. 2,496 shares valued at $27,541 were sold by McGahan Keith M on Thursday, February 7.