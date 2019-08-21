As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Decreased Its Position; American Express Co (AXP) Holding Held by Cleararc Capital Inc

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 39.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 16,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 12,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $122.92. About 144,251 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $97.83. About 6,023 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Asset Tx reported 3,000 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 8,712 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 572,214 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parnassus Invests Ca holds 2.94% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6.83M shares. Middleton And Ma has 6,600 shares. Capital Inv Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 6,109 shares. Shelter Mutual invested in 52,040 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt has invested 8.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Estabrook Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Caprock Group Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,543 shares.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 50,000 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $41.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).