As Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Market Value Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Raised Holding by $4.34 Million

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 255.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 30,758 shares as the company's stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,805 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 12,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 2.97M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company's stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.6. About 512,864 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com" on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€" But a Big Win for IBM – Nasdaq" published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "IHL Group Names IBM Order Management as a Leader in Order Management Systems Market for Enabling Unified Commerce in Retail – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.53% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 214,993 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 5,415 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 6,346 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Corp invested in 14,268 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co has 32,373 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Lifeplan holds 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 28 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.46% or 3.54 million shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn holds 0.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5.81 million shares. Front Barnett Assoc Llc has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,717 were accumulated by Jag Ltd. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 9,855 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 72,164 were reported by Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 4.59 million were reported by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Acropolis Invest Management Llc reported 3,791 shares.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Implied ONEO Analyst Target Price: $80 – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Spectrum Pharma's (SPPI) Loss Narrows in Q2, Stock Rises – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meiragtx Holdings Plc by 1.30M shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $103.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 103,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 50,867 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 349 shares. Earnest Prtn Llc has 28 shares. 2,989 are held by Ww Asset Mgmt. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 99,366 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,835 shares. Kepos Capital LP owns 54,339 shares. 2,106 are held by Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 27,079 shares. Rock Springs Management LP owns 844,500 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 144 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).